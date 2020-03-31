Little Women Fans Notice a Water Bottle and Hydro Flask Accidentally Left in Scene: 'I Cannot'

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed a discrepancy in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

The film — which debuted in theaters last year and was nominated for six Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay — follows the story of the March sisters as they grow up and go down separate life paths.

In a scene that takes place between Theodore “Teddy” Lawrence (Timothée Chalamet) and the March sisters, a few viewers watching the film during quarantine noticed a hydro flask and a water bottle in a scene meant to take place in 1860s.

One viewer named Mya spotted them, tweeting, “PLEASE THE HYDROFLASK AND WATER BOTTLE I CANNOT.”

Another fan named Nora replied to the original tweet, writing, “I THOUGHT THIS WAS PHOTOSHOPPED SO I CHECKED AND ITS TRUE.”

I THOUGHT THIS WAS PHOTOSHOPPED SO I CHECKED AND ITS TRUE pic.twitter.com/AyybjUW7bw — nora (@dynvmos) March 28, 2020

this is like the starbucks cup in game of thrones 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JtOBTt7h7P — sonja (@northvinyls) March 28, 2020

Another fan tweeted a screenshot from the last season of Game of Thrones, tweeting, “This is like the starbucks cup in game of thrones.”

The first one to spot the mistake was TikTok user madelynrancourt who shared a video of the hydro flask and water bottle on the social media app.

“All right, so I’m a very big fan of Little Women,” she begins saying in the video. “I have the official movie companion book, I have the Louisa May Alcott book with cast photos and I did see it seven times in theaters and went to a Q&A with the cast in New York and saw the film before it came out.”

She continues, “So I’ve seen it many times and while watching it I’ve watched this scene with them in their house so many times, with Jo saying she loves the books and Amy hurting her hand.”

“I don’t know if anyone else noticed but there is a hydro flask and a Poland Spring water bottle just casually sitting there during some of the scene,” she added. “Let me know if you noticed this.”

This isn’t the first time that a production error has been spotted by fans. In May 2019, viewers were quick to spot a plastic water bottle and a coffee cup in two separate scenes from the highly-acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones during its last season.

The production gaffe was first pointed out by Twitter user @bethisloco, who zoomed in on the water bottle, which can be seen besides Samwell Tarly’s feet as the lords of Westeros decide that Bran Stark would be the next King.

“A water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones,” the user wrote, allowing for the news of the modern day objects’s misplacement to trend throughout social media.

The water bottle is the latest production error that fans have picked up while watching the show’s final season.

In episode 4, a coffee cup was left in one scene in font of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), while in episode 5, editors forgot to remove Jaime’s hand, which had been severed back in season 3, as he embraced Cersei (Lena Headey).