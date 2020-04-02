‘Little Women’ Fans Notice Little Error in Acclaimed Film – Modern Water Bottles Left in the Shot

New in sentences we didn’t expect to write, it turns out that Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed 2019 adaptation of “Little Women” has something big in common with HBO’s medieval fantasy epic “Game of Thrones.” No, not dragons or magic. We think anyway. We’re talking instead about something very modern that might have been left in one of the shots from the period film.

Eagle eyed fans who, presumably, have been taking full advantage of an increase in free time thanks to all the canceled events and stay at home orders resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, have noticed that in one scene, what appears to be a plastic (non-reusable) bottle of water and also a reusable liquid container are clearly visible behind co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Have a look for yourself below, courtesy of Twitter user @DUNENATION:

Whoops. But then again, Christmas won’t be Christmas without any presents. Zing.

Of course we don’t actually know if those things are, in fact, what they look like. Representatives for Gerwig and studio Columbia Pictures didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. We’ll update you on any statement they may have on the, uh, we’ll call it the carafe gaffe.

Not that we’re complaining about the (excellent) film of course. If they are indeed modern containers, these things can easily happen on a big production and, for real, who knew when they were making the movie that there’d be a worldwide pandemic giving people hours and hours of free time to obsessively watch movies in slow motion.

And hey, at least it’s not an obvious Starbucks cup left in front of the Mother of Dragons.

