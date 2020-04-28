'Little Women: Atlanta' star Ashley Ross aka Ms Minnie dead at 34

'Little Women: Atlanta' star Ashley "Minnie" Rosshas died aged 34. (Getty Images)

Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley ‘Ms Minnie’ Ross has died after being involved in a hit-and-run.

The reality TV star, who was just 34, was fatally injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle on Sunday night.

Her management company in a statement on her official Instagram account: “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34.

"The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

Her publicist Liz Dixon told People that Ross was seriously injured in a collision in Atlanta on Sunday around 11pm. She died the following day at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10.30pm.

She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

A representative for Little Women: Atlanta said in a statement: “She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve. There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."

Her co-star Amanda Salanis paid tribute to Ross on social media, writing: “As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever.

“I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt. You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love.”

Ross rose to fame on Lifetime reality show Little Women: Atlanta, which launched in 2016, a spin-off of Little Women: LA, following the lives of women with dwarfism. Its sixth season is due to air this year.