Little Women: Atlanta 's Ashley 'Minnie' Ross Dead at 34 After Hit-and-Run Car Accident

The Little Women family is mourning the death of Ashley "Minnie" Ross following a tragic hit-and-run car accident.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," her management — who announced the sad news on the late reality star's Instagram account — confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to Ross' personal publicist Liz Dixson, the TV star was gravely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Ross succumbed to her injuries the following day at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 p.m., adds Dixson. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

"She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," a rep for the show tells PEOPLE in a statement. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."

Ross's longtime costar Amanda Salinas shared an emotional tribute shortly after the news broke. "As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is," Salinas captioned several photos of herself with Ross.

"I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!!" continued Salinas. "I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love."

Little Women: LA's Tonya Banks also paid tribute on Instagram, writing: "Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie . My condolences to her friends and family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #LWATL #Lifetime #msminnie #gonetosoon"

Originally from Tennessee, the former hair stylist revealed last year she was dating Atlanta-based music producer Slickbeatz.

In 2016, Ross kicked off the Atlanta spin-off of Lifetime's hit show Little Women: LA alongside castmates Briana Barlup, Tiffany “Monie” Cashette, Emily Fernandez, and the Salinas twins.

"I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life. I want people to, you know, see what we go through. The everyday struggle that little people go through in life. When people say the struggle is real? It’s real. We go through hell and back," she previously told MadameNoire.