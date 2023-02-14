Little Wallet™ aims to enhance financial literacy amongst Kids & Teens in Southeast Asia

Little Wallet
·2 min read

Little Wallet

Phoebe &amp; Rahul at INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation
Phoebe & Rahul at INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation

Little Wallet

Little Wallet App
Little Wallet App

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Wallet, a Singapore based Fintech, with the mission to promote financial literacy amongst kids and teens, has signed a partnership with Visa, under the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program.

With rising inflation and the cost of everyday goods going up, kids and teens need to be aware of the current economic climate and be financially prepared for the future. Financial literacy, which is almost never taught in schools, affects every aspect of our lives. However, very few kids and teens are exposed to this knowhow and brush it aside as “boring, grown-up stuff”. Little Wallet changes all this.

A Huge, Multi-Billion $ Addressable Market

Kids and teens today live, learn and play on their phones. These digital natives, with the attention span of 20-30 seconds, form a huge and previously unexplored market, for the financial services industry,” cites Cyrus Daruwala – MD, Global Financial Services at IDC. “Most customers often stay with their first bank, so it is important to introduce them to banking while they are young. Furthermore, most banking products are siloed and don’t follow the cradle-to-grave lifecycle of a human being. This makes Little Wallet a world’s first, wherein not only are you inducting kids and teens into the world of banking, but you also have their parents (and grandparents) locked into a family wallet – sharing, transacting, monitoring, and educating all at the same time.”

Under Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, Little Wallet will leverage and access Visa’s network and capabilities to grow card issuance in the region. The program provides fintech start-ups like Little Wallet dedicated expertise and support, faster onboarding and access to a growing partner network.

Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager of Vietnam and Laos, said: “Visa has always championed financial literacy. Our Financial Literacy Program in Vietnam, which we started a decade ago in cooperation with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students’ Association (CCVSA), demonstrates that commitment to educate our young people on financial management. Our partnership with Little Wallet to launch in Southeast Asia is timely, given the high interest observed from youngsters to build up their wealth, but seeing the gaps in not knowing where they can go to for reliable financial advice1.

Little Wallet founder, Rahul Sharma, exclaimed, “We are incredibly excited to be part of the prestigious group of startups selected for the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program. Being accepted into this program is a testament to Visa's endorsement of Little Wallet, further enhancing our customers' confidence in our offerings.

Rahul – an ex-banker himself, with over 25 years of fintech experience, working for DBS, Deutsche Bank, was joined by Phoebe Tran – a tech executive with over 15 years of experience working for Facebook and Google. The two met at the INSEAD Global Executive MBA program. Little Wallet was a finalist at the INSEAD Venture Competition 2021 and emerged as one of the Top 3 winners at TechInAsia Start-up Arena 2022. Being parents to kids and teenagers themselves, the two realised the importance of financial literacy, and understood the huge gap and importance of smart money management.

Phoebe &amp; Rahul at INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation
Phoebe & Rahul at INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation

Phoebe & Rahul at INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation

How can Little Wallet do that?

Little Wallet offers a family banking app with a digital wallet. The smart ecosystem has features that promote healthy money habits to all generations thus fostering financial wellbeing for the entire family.

The app guides parents through the basics of money fundamentals and also is one of the firsts to introduce the concept of “Save Now, Buy Later” to teach kids the importance of saving.

Little Wallet App
Little Wallet App

Little Wallet App

Little Wallet - unlike the unintuitive banking apps of today – gamifies and visualises all aspects of banking to make it fun and engaging. All this, whilst enabling full parenting oversight and controls in place.

We want to give the kids and teens who use our products a great experience and also give parents the right tools to bring kids into becoming really savvy, financially literate consumers,” said Phoebe Tran, Co-founder of Little Wallet.

https://www.littlewallet.co/en

contactus@littlewallet.co

____________________________

1https://www.freiheit.org/southeast-and-east-asia/smart-finance-fnfs-financial-education-initiative-young-vietnamese


https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e021428-6dbf-4a83-b114-74d5605daa58

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7bd911c-e779-4648-9ee6-5bfea2e0e832


Latest Stories

  • Road Collapses as Cyclone Gabrielle Bears Down Near Auckland

    A national state of emergency was declared for the third time in New Zealand’s history on February 14, as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc across the North Island, leaving thousands without power.Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said Gabrielle was “an unprecedented weather event” that was having “major impacts across much of the North Island”.Almost 170,000 homes were without power in the North Island on Tuesday, according to local reports.New Zealand’s meteorological agency, Metservice, said some regions had received 200mm of rain overnight into Tuesday.This footage shows a partially collapsed road and a gushing river in Bethells Beach, about a 40 minute drive from Auckland. Credit: Dubstep Pioneer Flux Pavilion via Storyful

  • 'Nobody gives a damn': Home Depot's co-founder says the rise of 'socialism' is making people too lazy, fat and stupid to work — here are 4 stocks to capitalize on that trend

    Feeling lazy? Let your money work for you.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before the Dividend Payouts

    High dividend stocks like Enbridge are about to go ex-dividend very soon. The post 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before the Dividend Payouts appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Why TELUS Stock Is Dipping to 52-Week Lows (Is it Time to Buy?)

    TELUS stock has lost 14% since last year, underperforming its peers. The post Why TELUS Stock Is Dipping to 52-Week Lows (Is it Time to Buy?) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

    These TSX stocks are trading at discounts and have solid potential for growth. The post Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Adani hires Grant Thornton for some independent audits after Hindenburg fallout -sources

    India's Adani Group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audits of some of its companies in a bid to discredit claims by short-seller Hindenburg Research that have battered its stocks and bonds, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The appointment marks the first major effort by Adani Group to defend itself in the wake of a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg that accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has strongly denied the allegations but investors remain concerned.

  • 2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

    It may be smart of investors to invest a part of their money in undervalued stocks that pay rich dividends like TC Energy and BNS stock. The post 2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • ChatGPT wrote an article about the market in under a minute. Here's what the buzzy AI is thinking about meme stocks, volatility, and the outlook for 2023.

    OpenAI's language-generating tool spat out a surprisingly thorough article with absurd speed and no typos.

  • 3 Tech Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These tech stocks were at all-time highs, yet are now near 52-week lows. But I would still buy them ahead of a bull market. The post 3 Tech Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Bull Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Passive-Income Investors: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Beat the TSX

    Even if you are buying a stock primarily for its dividends and to generate passive income, you can also consider its capital-appreciation potential. The post Passive-Income Investors: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Beat the TSX appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • 5 Things to Know About BCE Stock in February 2023

    Should you buy BCE stock now? The post 5 Things to Know About BCE Stock in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Is Baytex Energy Stock a Buy?

    Baytex Energy is on the rebound after a nasty multi-year plunge. Is now the time to buy the stock? The post Is Baytex Energy Stock a Buy? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A million more people facing paying tax on savings under Hunt’s stealth raid

    A million more Britons will start paying tax on their savings this year as a result of a stealth raid by the Treasury and higher interest rates, analysis for the Telegraph shows.

  • Jason Stoicevich to lead Canadian operations for Stellantis

    WINDSOR, Ont. — Stellantis North America says Jason Stoicevich will take over the leadership of its Canadian operations, effective immediately. Stoicevich replaces David Buckingham, current lead for operations in Canada, who will retire at the end of May Stellantis includes the Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat brands. Stoicevich will report to Mark Stewart, Stellantis's chief operating officer for North America. Stellantis announced plans last year to spend $3.6 billion at its ass

  • Venezuelans say credit cards that were once lifeline now 'useless'

    Credit cards are becoming increasingly useless in Venezuela because of high inflation and government restrictions, hurting people already struggling to meet daily needs on low salaries, banking industry sources, analysts and consumers said. The country's government imposed strict lending requirements during Venezuela's economic collapse - allowing banks to lend a maximum of 27% of their cash flow - sending local business owners abroad to seek loans. And though the government of President Nicolas Maduro loosened currency controls in 2019 and let local banks open dollar-denominated accounts, many credit restrictions remain.

  • 2 Stocks to Create Growth-Stability Balance in Your TFSA

    With the right mix of stocks, you can easily balance predictable dividend-based income with capital appreciation potential. The post 2 Stocks to Create Growth-Stability Balance in Your TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Retirement Planning: 3 Stocks to Keep Your TFSA Growing

    TFSA investors can keep their balances or nest eggs growing by holding reliable dividend growers in their accounts. The post Retirement Planning: 3 Stocks to Keep Your TFSA Growing appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today for Medium-Risk Investors

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) are two top growth stocks I think are worth considering right now. The post 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today for Medium-Risk Investors appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is one incredibly cheap Canadian stock to consider in 2023. The post 4 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.