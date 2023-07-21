Little Speeding Going On

Eganville – It seems according to speed collection data there is not a lot of speeding going on in the village or surrounding areas.

Bonnechere Valley Works Superintendent Jason Zohr presented the speed sign data for the month of June and it showed in some cases the average speed was actually lower than the posted limit. On Bonnechere Street East in the 60 km/h zone, the average speed was 50 km/h. Meanwhile on Bonnechere Street West the average speed was 52 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. On Sand Road the average speed was 59 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.

“I am surprised at this,” Councillor Tracey Sanderson said. “I thought it would be higher.”

Mayor Murphy said the problem is always the tributaries going into the village.

Councillor Brent Patrick said it is important to realize this is the average, so there are still people speeding on those routes.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader