This Little Sleepies Black Friday sale has festive pajamas for the family—save 30% now

Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
·3 min read
The Little Sleepies Black Friday sale has 30% off festive pajamas for the family—shop the deals now.

If family photos are in your future this holiday season, you’re not going to want to sleep on this festive Black Friday sale. Little Sleepies makes soft pajamas, blankets, dog bandanas and more in cheerful patterns, seasonal prints and playful colors. Right now, you can scoop up jammies for the whole family during the brand’s Black Friday sale.

Starting at 12:00pm EST today, November 21 through Monday, November 28, you can save 30% sitewide at the Little Sleepies Black Friday sale. Shop everything from Disney pajamas for your little ones to cozy tartan outfits for the whole squad to wear on Christmas morning. During the Black Friday sale, select prints will be up to 65% off and you'll receive free shipping on U.S. orders of $25 or more.

All Little Sleepies products are made with Lunaluxe fabric, a custom-milled blend of bamboo viscose that is exceptionally soft and super gentle on sensitive skin. The breathable fabric is perfect for babies, toddlers, men, women and even pups. When we put the celebrity-approved pajamas to the test, we loved that they were stretchy, durable and oh so soft.

If you’re looking to bring some cozy cheer to your holiday photos this year, the Fair Isle holiday print is an adorable option to outfit the family in. The pattern is adorned with cute stockings, gingerbread cookies, string lights, Christmas trees and more. Below, we broke down all of the Fair Isle pajama options available, all with 30% off right now.

Black Friday deals at Little Sleepies

If the Fair Isle print isn't on your wish list, Little Sleepies is sure to have something to fit your style. Just be sure to check out the doorbuster Black Friday deals before the reindeer bells start ringing!

