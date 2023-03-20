Little Simz's New Documentary Explores the Ins and Outs of Life on Tour

The UK's favorite rapper, Little Simz, just released her first-ever documentary, exploring life on tour.

With footage captured during the European leg of Simz' Sometimes I Might Be Introvert tour, the documentary follows her inevitable rise and gives fans an inside look into the people in her team, preparations behind her tours and how she manages to unwind and relax on days off.

Titled On Stage Off Stage, the documentary offers a unique view of the critically-acclaimed album, which was released in September 2021. Elsewhere, Simz is seen playing tennis, taking part in photoshoots and of course: performing a slew of incredible shows across Europe. The album itself received multiple awards upon its release, including 2022's Mercury Prize and saw Simz receive "Best New Artist" at the 2022 BRIT Awards (to some controversy, as it was in fact her fourth studio release.)

Since the release of her fourth project, Simz also dropped a surprise album in 2022, dubbed NO THANK YOU. A smaller, more intimate body of work, the album saw the British artist discussing themes like mental health and her experience within the music industry.

Watch On Stage Off Stage above.

