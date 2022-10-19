Little Simz wins Mercury Prize 2022 beating Self Esteem and Sam Fender to coveted award

Little Simz has been named the winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize Awards (PA)

Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize with the album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The 28-year-old artist was among one of the 12 acts in the running for the prestigious award alongside Harry Styles and Sam Fender.

The announcement was made during the award ceremony, which was hosted by broadcaster Lauren Lavern and recognises the best British and Irish album of the year, at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, on Tuesday evening.

Accepting her prize onstage, Little Simz said she was "very overwhelmed and grateful" to receive the accolade.

Little Simz performing at the Mercury Prize award ceremony in London on Tuesday evening (PA)

"To my family over here, my loved ones right here. I want to say a huge thank you to the Mercury for this incredible prize," she said.

"I want to say thank you to my brother and close collaborator Inflo...he's known me since I was so young, he's stuck by me, we created this album together.

"There was times in the studio when I didn't know if I was going to finish this record, I was feeling all the emotions and really going through it. He stuck by me and pushed me to deliver this album for you guys."

She continued: "I want to say a huge thank you to my team...I want to say thank you to the fans. Jamz Supernova, Lauren Laverne, thank you guys so much.

Little Simz giving a speech after being named winner (PA)

"And last but never ever least I want to big up all the other nominees tonight, all the other albums, from Joy (Crookes), to Kojey (Radical), Self Esteem, Wet Leg, all you guys are incredible."

This year mark’s the Mercury Prize’s 30th anniversary and the ceremony had originally been due to take place last month, but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.