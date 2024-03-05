Little Simz Makes Runway Debut for Miu Miu FW24

Miu Miu held its ever-iconic Paris Fashion Week showcase for the Fall/Winter 2024 season and as always, it was a star-studded affair with plenty to talk about. Aside from British artist Little Simz making her runway(!) debut, which was undoubtedly the biggest moment, the showcase saw Gigi Hadid and Amelia Gray walking, with a slew of celebrity guest attendees, a vibrant color palette and a selection of Miu Miu signatures revived and reimagined.

According to the show notes, Miu Miu's FW24 looked to explore the "span and scope of people's lives," looking at the contrasts between childhood and adulthood, and how each is expressed through dressing. As a result, Miu Miu's concept of "adulthood" is characterized by oversized coats, brooches and gloves, while its understanding of "childhood" manifests through impulsive combinations, vivid colors and juxtaposing styles.

Read on for Hypebae's summary of Miu Miu FW24.

WHO: Gigi Hadid and Little Simz walked the runway, while Lorde, Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney were among some of the stars in attendance.

WHERE: As always, Miu Miu's showcase was held in the iconic arts venue, Palais D'Iena.

SEE: Bold and bright hues characterized the collection, featuring tones of blue, orange, yellow and neon green. Translucent colored tights were worn alongside mini dresses, blazer dresses and coats, alongside big printed floral skirts, knitted co-ords and formalwear.

TOUCH: Varying thicknesses of knitwear punctuated the collection, interspersed with leather gloves and jackets, embellished coats and dresses and soft, furry scarves.

HEAR: A poignant voice-over kicked off the show, revealing words like "what it felt like to be loved, will never leave you."

TASTE: Colorful tights, long opera-style gloves and fur are some of the trend-inspiring elements that appear to be going nowhere fast for FW24.