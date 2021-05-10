This little Shea Heights pantry has a big heart

St. John Bosco Grade 3 teacher Jodi Rossiter and student Sam Peddle took part in the Little Free Pantry project. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC - image credit)

St. John Bosco elementary students recently took a little field trip that might have a big impact on their neighbourhood.

As April wound down, the Grade 3 and 7 students, keeping their distance from each other so as to not pierce their classroom bubbles, brought bags of food to a Shea Heights home that houses the Little Free Pantry.

"We thought what better way for students to contribute to their community than helping their neighbours and friends by donating food items," said principal Linda Hart said.

The students from St. John Bosco collected food for two weeks to donate to the Little Free Pantry. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Over a two-week period, the students collected nonperishable food items in their classroom before delivering them to the home of Edward Thomlyn and Sheila Reid.

Hart wanted to use the opportunity as a teachable moment.

"Anybody can need help at any time. It doesn't have to be people who are suffering," she said.

"It's good for kids to recognize that."

Principal Linda Hart, seen there with Grade 7 student Anna Breen-Cleary, said it's important to help out a community that constantly helps out their school. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC )

On the short walk from the school to the Little Free Pantry, the students carried bags and bags of nonperishable things like soup, pasta and beans.

The bright red makeshift pantry has been sitting in Thomlyn's driveway for about two months. So far, so good.

"With the pandemic and everything people are out of work and waiting for checks so we decided to put one here and try it," he said.

"With the community support it's phenomenal."

Edward Thomlyn, standing next to St. John Bosco's Grade 3 class, says he's been helped out by people in Shea Heights so this is his chance to give a little back. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Thomlyn said the pantry is sanitized multiple times a day and items are individually bagged to keep it as COVID-19-safe as possible.

He also relies on donations and has a bin in front of the pantry to collect them, so what the students gathered added to the support he's already received.

It's not set up to be a food bank and it isn't operating as one. It's an easy-to-get-o spot in Shea Heights where people can stop by if they need a little something extra.

"It's based on an honour system and everyone has been pretty honest with it, so we don't see a reason why we can't continue doing it," Thomlyn said.

Thomlyn got the Little Free Pantry earlier this year but couldn't find space to put it up when the snow was on the ground. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It's also more than just a chance to get out of class for the students whose teachers have worked with them to recognize the importance of supporting the community.

Grade 3 student Sam Peddle likes giving back to the Shea Heights community.

"It feels good," said Sam.

The Grade 7 students from St. John Bosco stand in front of the Little Free Pantry in Shea Heights. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"We've got some amazing things happening at St. John Bosco to help us promote citizenship and character within our school." Hart said.

"We think those are two very important things for our students to learn about."

