'It's a little ridiculous': U.S. Open co-leader Wyndham Clark rips late tee times

Wyndham Clark tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open.

LOS ANGELES — Wyndham Clark, in contention for the U.S. Open title Sunday, took an indirect shot at the United States Golf Association (USGA) for late tee times he said cost him and Rickie Fowler strokes Saturday during the third round.

Clark, who teed off last with Fowler at 3:40 p.m. local time (6:40 p.m. ET) and finished at 7:56 p.m. (10:56 p.m. ET) Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club, blamed darkness on his making a bogey at No. 17 and Fowler making a bogey at No. 18.

"I literally couldn't see it," he said of a putt on No. 17, "and we just played off of feel."

Clark, 29, didn't stop there.

"I mean, it’s a little ridiculous we teed off that late," Clark said. "I would say right around hole 15 or 16 it started getting to where you couldn't see that well. I mean, I don't personally understand why we teed off — we played twilight golf.

"So it's kind of tough and it's crazy to think that we're doing that on the last two holes of a major when we could have teed off two hours earlier. Hopefully tomorrow we don't have that issue."

Clark and Fowler at scheduled to tee off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET).

The USGA, which runs the U.S. Open and sets the tee times, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Clark’s remarks. The late tee times Saturday allowed NBC to air its broadcast during prime time.

Clark and Fowler head into the final round of the tournament Sunday sharing the lead at 10-under.

Clark won his first PGA Tour event in May with a victory at the Well Fargo Championship. He has never finished better than tied for 75th at a major.

