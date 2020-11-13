Some of Little Richard’s most flamboyant outfits going under the hammer

Some of rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard’s most flamboyant outfits are going under the hammer.

Little Richard, a trailblazer who influenced artists including The Beatles, David Bowie and Sir Elton John, died in May aged 87.

Items once belonging to the seminal star are going under the hammer alongside memorabilia owned and used by some of the biggest names in music, as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons And Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll sale next month.

They include a late 1960s ornate two-piece ensemble comprised of a tan satin top in a pink, green, and gold floral brocade pattern with hot pink fringe and kimono-style sleeves. The outfit is expected to fetch between £1,500-£2,300.

A purple polyester vest adorned with rainbow-coloured sequins and a pair of matching bell-bottom trousers that are combined with a lime green and purple silk scarf has the same guide price.

As does a silver and black mock turtleneck top – complete with makeup residue and matching trousers – worn by Little Richard on the cover of 1970 album The Rill Thing.

Little Richard’s musical scores from some of his best known songs – including Tutti Frutti, Lucille and Good Golly Miss Molly – are also on offer, and are expected to fetch between £300-£450 each, auctioneers said.

And a 1958 Gibson electric bass guitar belonging to musician Olsie Robinson and played on some of Little Richard’s biggest hits is up for sale with a guide price of between £15,000-£30,000.

Personal items once belonging to Little Richard, including his passport, photographs and posters, will also be going under the hammer.

Elsewhere at the auction, scheduled to take place over December 1-2, guitars connected to some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll will be available.

Previously announced and headlining the sale are two guitars owned by Jimi Hendrix. A white Fender Stratocaster could fetch as much as £381,000, auctioneers said, while a late 1960s WM C Stahl Style 8 acoustic guitar could sell for the same price.

A 1975 Ovation 1612-4 Custom Balladeer acoustic electric guitar owned and played by reggae giant Bob Marley is estimated to sell for between £60,000-£76,000.

And a 1967 Gibson Flying V guitar belonging to influential blues artist Albert King has a guide price of between £228,000-£381,000.

Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll will take place live in Beverly Hills and online at www.JuliensAuctions.com.