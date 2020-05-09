Little Richard, architect of rock'n'roll, dies at 87

Little Richard - Yui Mok/PA

Little Richard, the self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who changed the face of popular music, has died aged 87.

The star died this morning, his son confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine. The cause of death has not been released.

He released his first hit, Tutti Frutti, in 1965 with its memorable call of “wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom”, and followed it up with Lucille, Keep A Knockin’, Long Tall Sally and Good Golly Miss Molly.

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in 1986, he was among the charter members with Elvis Presley, Berry, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke and others.

He sold more than 30 million records worldwide and was a major influence on the music of the Beatles, with Paul McCartney saying in a 1964 interview: “We spent a lot of time trying to write a real corker - something like Long Tall Sally. We are still trying to compose a Little Richard sort of song. It’s very difficult. I Saw Her Standing There was the nearest we got to it.”

Born Richard Penniman, Little Richard was one of rock 'n' roll's founding fathers who helped to bring what was once called “race music" into the mainstream.

Richard's hyperkinetic piano playing, coupled with his howling vocals and hairdo, made him an implausible sensation - a gay, black man celebrated across America during the buttoned-down Eisenhower era.

When Tutti Frutti was banned by many white-owned radio stations, white performers like Pat Boone and Elvis Presley did cover versions that topped the charts.

Few were quicker to acknowledge Little Richard's seminal role than Richard himself. The flamboyant singer claimed he paved the way for Elvis, provided Mick Jagger with his stage moves and conducted vocal lessons for McCartney.

“I am the architect of rock 'n' roll!” Little Richard crowed at the 1988 Grammy Awards as the crowd rose in a standing ovation. “I am the originator!”

He mounted three tours of England between 1962 and 1964, with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones serving as opening acts. Back in the States, he put together a band that included guitarist Jimi Hendrix - and later fired Hendrix when he was late for a bus. By the mid-1970s, Richard was battling a $1,000-a-day cocaine problem and once again abandoned his musical career. He returned to religion, selling Bibles and renouncing homosexuality. For more than a decade, he vanished.

"If God can save an old homosexual like me, he can save anybody," Richard said.

But he returned, in 1986, to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In August 2002, he announced his retirement from live performing. But he continued to appear frequently on television.