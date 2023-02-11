There is little point to Brexit if our leaders have given up on democracy

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaking during the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, in London, on February 1, 2023 - JESSICA TAYLOR/AFP

There was one principle that made me an unequivocal supporter of Brexit. It was not a desire to stop migration from other EU states, which did not bother me at all because I believe that people who seek an opportunity to improve their lives make a valuable addition to society. It wasn’t all those niggling regulations, many of which were absurd and need not have been as rigorously observed as they were in the UK.

No – what made up my mind was the unacceptable basis for membership in this union of what had once been independent nation states. Since the birth of democracy, the idea of freedom has been rooted in a sacred guarantee: you have a right to elect the people who make your laws. What follows from that of course is that you also have a right to replace them. What the European Union had done – quite deliberately – was to remove that power.

The lesson that had been learned by the founding members of what had begun as a post-war alliance between France and Germany was that democracy was dangerous – the will of the people could not be trusted. Populations in the grip of hysteria can make terrible choices (Hitler, Mussolini, the Vichy government) so we must never again allow mass anxiety, which easily turns malignant, such unchecked control. Western Europe, in a fit of self-recrimination and idealistic fervour, opted to replace popular democracy with benign oligarchy.

The sovereignty of member states would be dismantled to prevent any future war in Europe, creating economic interdependence to avoid the sort of competitiveness that led to regional inequality and resentment. In future, policy decisions would be made by EU officials – bureaucrats and managers whose electoral legitimacy was, at best, second-hand and who could not be displaced by any popular vote.

The final stage of this process is intended to be fiscal union, in which the uniform taxation and industrial subsidy policies of all member states will be dictated by Brussels in order to ensure that there can be no “unfair” competition. At that point (assuming that it is ever reached), holding elections for national governments will be pretty much pointless. On what basis, reader, do you decide which party to vote for in a general election if not its tax and spending proposals?

Unfortunately, I now find that, having made my life-or-death commitment to national democracy – the right to choose between opposing political values and philosophies – the politicians of my country have voluntarily given up on all that business. It is now barely possible to distinguish the beliefs and proposals of the governing party from those of the Opposition.

There are a few technical points – generally of timing or degree – on which some visible distance can be spotted between the Sunak formula for economic recovery and the Starmer alternative (although I am not absolutely clear what the latter consists of), or between the official Conservative position on, say, public services and that of Labour. But on the big ideas – what is sometimes called ideology but is really a matter of moral convictions – what is there to choose? The assumption that cannot speak its name is that the big divisions are finished because we are all in fundamental agreement on the solution.

With the collapse of communism came a tacit consensus on the way forward. Free market economics was the indisputable winner of the argument about how to deliver mass prosperity, and since there was no realistic threat from revolutionary Marxism any longer, we could adopt democratic socialism in partnership with it. The future of governing simply involved a series of adjustments depending on the circumstances of the moment: a bit more competitive capitalism here, a bit less socialist intervention there. Just keep tweaking the formula until you arrive at the optimum balance.

When unexpected events – a war that causes an energy shortage, a debt-fuelled banking collapse – create a crisis, intervene a bit more drastically with the money supply, or interest rates, or public expenditure, and reset the apparatus. But don’t question the fundamental recipe. The governing classes have settled that. There is no more room for debate about anything except managerial tactics.

All that we expect from political leaders now is competence, not transcendent visions of what society should be like. Maybe that is why they all seem to be so mediocre and uninspiring. Because inspiration doesn’t come into it anymore.

But is it really true that there are no big questions to be discussed any longer? We might agree that the polar ends of this argument are closer than they used to be: that pure laissez-faire capitalism and totalitarian socialism are both unacceptable to the modern political conscience. But that has been the case for a long time. Few respectable public voices have argued for either of those things for several generations. But the complete collapse of debate on the higher questions is very recent. It was probably the end of the Cold War that precipitated it: the final, ignominious defeat of one side seems to have left the winners, paradoxically, with almost nothing of interest to say.

If we are to go on with some form of meaningful democracy – which requires disagreement and choice if it is to be of any use – then politicians must start asking questions that are worthy of argument. Here are some suggestions. We may all accept that equality is desirable, but do we want equality of opportunity or equality of outcome? A universal benefit system might reduce poverty, but does it undermine the incentive for self-improvement? Are talent and ambition inevitably products of privilege and so not worthy of reward? Can capitalist competition be reconciled with compassion (or “fairness”)?

These are not mere matters of detail or adjustment. They are huge, seminal issues of social conscience. If our domestic politicians do not want to engage with them, what is the point of national sovereignty?