“Little People, Big World”'s Zach Confronts the 'Super Sad' Prospect of Tori Explaining His Death to Their Kids

Tori Roloff Instagram Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff with their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Zach Roloff is making sure his kids are ready for whatever might come at them.

During the premiere of season 25 of Little People, Big World, the dad of three, 33, opened up about his recent brain surgery, revealing that he had to confront the very scary prospect of his wife Tori, 31, telling their three kids — daughter Lilah Ray, 4, and sons Jackson Kyle, 6, and Josiah Luke, 21 months — about his death.

Early in the episode, Zach is seen recovering from the surgery and talking with Tori about what to watch out for in the future with his condition. Saying that it can be "more intense with the kids," Zach shares that he thinks about them all the time. "They want to have their daddy for a while," he says.

As the episode continues, Zach says "everything happened so fast and it's good to be on the other side" of his surgery. He praises Tori for rallying hard and taking care of their kids.

He shares it's "triggering" for him when he gets a headache now, explaining that "it [would be] super sad to think that Tori would have to explain to [the kids] why isn't dad here."

Earlier this week, Tori shared photos as husband Zach accompanied daughter Lilah to her first daddy-daughter dance.

"Lilah and @zroloff07 ‘s first daddy daughter gala!! I am here for it… just quietly mopping up my tears watching these two have a fun and special evening together! Love you both so much! 💕💕💕" the proud mom wrote.



The couple's sons also posed for a photo with their sister. "It’s the bros at the end for me! 🤣," Tori also added.

Last year, the family of five enjoyed a trip to Disneyland, where they met some characters — an activity Lilah seemed to have mixed feelings about. While she tolerated a selfie withher mom and Princess Jasmine, she cried during another photo they took with Minnie Mouse.

"Lilah prefers the characters from a distance," Tori wrote in the caption. "However, she can't stop looking at her signature."

Tori later shared a selfie with her two boys, with Josiah perched on her lap as Jackson sat beside them, smiling sweetly.

On the cute photo, Tori wrote, "My happiest place!!"

