“Little People, Big World”'s Matt and Caryn Share Details from His Surprise Proposal: 'Meant to Be' (Exclusive)

PEOPLE confirmed in April 2023 that the TLC star was engaged to Caryn Chandler, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2017

Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are reliving his surprise proposal.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of the TLC series, the couple reveal they have “really exciting news” to share when they meet up with their friends Ty and Shelly for dinner.

The screen then shows a title card which reads, “Three days ago, while in Arizona, Matt asked Caryn an unexpected question.”

When a producer asks what their “big news” is, Matt, 62, responds: “I asked Karen to marry me and she said yes.”

“You said to me, ‘I've thought about this a lot for a long time and I want to grow old with you,” she recalls. “That's what he said and then I started to cry.”

Caryn admits then she had “no idea” that the proposal was on the horizon, adding, “Come to find out, he's got, you know, my parents on the hook and my friends on the hook.”



“It was a tight circle that knew about it,” Matt clarifies, and Caryn adds, “It was my closest people but nobody gave me any hints at all.”

TLC Caryn Chandler's engagement ring

Related: Little People, Big World Trailer: Amy and Matt Butt Heads and His Engagement Creates Family Tension (Exclusive)

The couple then shares details of their sunset proposal at their home in Arizona. “We're in our backyard in Arizona, like our favorite spot. The sun had set so the ambiance was just really cozy vibes and nice,” Caryn says.



Matt recalls the moment he popped the question, saying, “I went into the room and fished the ring out of my bag and put it in my pocket,” he adds. And then I just [thought], You know what, I should just go for it. And I pulled the box out at the exact time that I said, ’Will you marry me?’”

He continues, “And she looked at the box, looked at me. And then she had that feeling like, What's this? But she opened the box. She, you know, she's smart. She knew ... I know there's good things in this box.”

Story continues

Related: All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023

Caryn remembers needing a moment to take it all after the proposal.

“After he asked, I was so shocked,” she explains. “And then we took a minute. We just sat for a few minutes and just chatted and I was very excited and I cried, and he's like, ‘Don't you want to go in the light and look at it?’ And I'm like, ‘No, I just want to sit here for a minute and absorb this moment’ — because it just felt right. It felt natural. It felt like it was always meant to be.”

TLC Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler on "Little People, Big World"

Related: Matt Roloff Is 'Petrified' His Relationship with Fiancée Caryn Chandler Could Change When They Get Married

PEOPLE confirmed in April 2023 that the TLC star was engaged to Caryn, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2017.

"After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!" Roloff told PEOPLE at the time. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."

Roloff previously called Chandler his "rock," writing on Instagram in 2021 that "she [knows] how to take some random structure I build and make it come alive with energy and soul. #livingourbestlife"

Roloff moved in with Chandler, who was previously an employee at Roloff Farms before the pair began dating, earlier that year.

Prior to his relationship with Caryn, Matt was married to Amy Roloff. The exes — who divorced in 2016 — are parents to Jacob, 27, Molly, 30, and 33-year-old twins Jeremy and Zach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.