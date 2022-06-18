Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Engaged to Soccer Star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'Love of My Life'

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards attend The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Perrie Edwards is engaged!

The Little Mix singer, 28, revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that she and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to marry.

"Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!" Edwards captioned a series of stunning sunset photographs from the special moment.

In the comments section, the star received some love from her fellow Little Mix group members.

"Best news! So happy for you both 😍😍❤️❤️," wrote Leigh-Anne Pinnock as Jade Thirlwall added a crying and heart emoji.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 22: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool posing for a photograph with Perrie Edwards and their baby boy at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty

Edwards' engagement comes about after she and Oxlade-Chamberlain previously welcomed their first child — son Axel — in August 2021.

At the time, the musician announced his arrival on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of her baby's hand, ear, and foot. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," she wrote at the time.

Edwards later celebrated her son's birth with a New Year's post on Instagram, where she looked back on 2021. There, she posted a series of memories linked to her pregnancy, including getting a sonogram, revealing her baby's gender and relaxing after his birth.

"I cooked a whole human in 2021," Edwards captioned her post.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain first began dating in 2016, but made their relationship public a year later, according to Capital FM. Edwards was previously engaged to former One Direction member Zayn Malik.