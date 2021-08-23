Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards give birth days apart

Pinnock (left) and Edwards (right) with baby bumps and bandmate Jade Thirlwall at the Brit Awards, in May

Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have become mothers for the first time - just days apart.

On Saturday, Edwards, 28, had a baby with her footballer partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Then, on Monday, Pinnock, 29, announced she and her footballer fiance, Andre Gray, had had twins a week earlier.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two," she posted on Instagram. To which Edwards replied: "Two bundles of absolute joy. I love you my Lee Lee."

Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote on his own page: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?

"So grateful and excited to become a dad - bring on the sleepless nights."

Pinnock and Edwards now make up two-thirds of the chart-topping girl group following the departure of Jesy Nelson, in December.

Nelson will release her debut solo single this autumn.

