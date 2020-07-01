Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall photographed arm in arm with Jordan Stephens from Rizzle Kicks

From Cosmopolitan

Coronavirus lockdown might've been the cause of some celebrity break ups (we're looking at you, Jess Gale and Ched Uzor), but new reports seem to suggest quarantine has also brought people together.

First there were rumours about Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott from Love Island getting close. And now sources say Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens from Rizzle Kicks might be a thing.

The pair were first linked by The Sun last month, with an insider claiming the pair had been messaging during the early days of lockdown, and went for a socially distanced date when rules began to ease.

"Jade has been open to dating for a while now but it can be hard to find the time to meet people usually," the insider explained. "While stuck at home she started messaging Jordan and they have been getting on but it’s still really early days.

"They met up for a walk [one] afternoon to chat and get to know each other which was nice but nothing has happened between them yet."

Now, photos have emerged of Jade and Jordan marching with their arms around each other in a Black Trans Lives Matter demonstration in London at the weekend [27 June]. The pair were pictured from behind with Jordan's arm on Jade's shoulder. Inteeeresting.

If you need us, we'll be over here waiting for official confirmation!

The romance rumours come following Jade's split from The Struts member Jed Elliott in July 2019, after three years together. A source told MailOnline at the time, "Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship.

"There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course. They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts. And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo - and about to start a massive LM5 Tour. The split is amicable and they remain mates."

