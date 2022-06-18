Little Mix star Perrie Edwards announces engagement to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have announced their engagement (PA)

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has announced her engagement to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The singer revealed that her partner had got down on one knee on Saturday night.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” Perrie wrote alongside a touching picture of the Liverpool FC player during the proposal.

Perrie and Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first child, Axel, in August.

Announcing the news, she shared a black and white close-up photo of the baby’s hand on its face and wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2017 - and Perrie has previously hinted that she would marry the footballer if he proposed.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, she was asked: “If he did pop the question, is it a silly question to ask, would you say yes?”

Perrie replied: “I have to think about it, I think… No, obviously!”

She then added: “But do you know what, I appreciate him, we don’t want to rush into it. But it would be a definitely yes from me, I reckon!”

Little Mix performed an emotional concert in May before parting ways for a break.

The three now intend to focus on solo projects after “10 amazing years” together, though they insist that Little Mix is not splitting up.

Perrie, who said she had a “constant lump” in her throat, began crying just minutes into the show.