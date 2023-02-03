Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock admits feeling ‘overwhelmed’ as she embarks on solo career
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confessed that she is missing her family as she embarks on her solo career in an emotional post shared on social media on Thursday.
The 31-year-old former member of girl band Little Mix – who shares twins with footballer fiancé Andre Gray – said that she is a “family orientated” person and that she has been feeling overwhelmed lately.
The singer – currently recording new music in Los Angeles with Warner Records after Little Mix announced their hiatus in 2021 – revealed that she had forgotten the difficulties of being away from home and how lonely it can be on the road.
Taking to Instagram, the Buckinghamshire-born star shared a series of photos and a video giving a glimpse of her recent life as she attempts to carve out a name for herself as a solo act.
She captioned her post: “I am so easily overwhelmed... even when I feel like great things are happening, I start to freak out a bit.
“Still figuring out why I do that. I’m also super family orientated and I forgot how lonely being on the road can be.
“Gratitude is so grounding though. I think about this whenever I get these feelings. Well... there’s your stream of consciousness for the day.”
Pinnock originally shot to fame as one-quarter of chart-topping girlband Little Mix when they won ITV singing competition The X Factor in 2011.
Member Jessy Nelson decided to leave the group in 2020, with Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall continuing on as a trio.