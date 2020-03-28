Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson opens up about self-acceptance and overcoming online abuse

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Following a period of scarring online abuse, Little Mix band member Jesy Nelson has spoken out about self-acceptance.

Sitting down with The Sun, Jesy reflected: "In years to come I'm going to be so old and wrinkly, I'm going to have saggy boobs and my belly is going to be all flabby and wrinkly.

"And I'm going to look back on these times when I thought I looked dreadful and think, 'Jesus Christ, I actually looked bangin'.'

"I'm going to be like, 'Why didn't I f***ing appreciate myself?'."

Further into the chat, the singer admitted she'll "never, ever be the same and feel the same about myself" after receiving such consistent hatred from trolls.



"But I think I'm slowly starting to get myself to a point where I'm just accepting it for what it is and learning to get over certain things that I couldn't before."

However, this newfound mentality means that Jesy is feeling confident enough to wear certain outfits she'd never have considered in the past.

She added: "God, before I would never bloody wear a crop top or certain things that I do now. I've definitely come a long way in that sense."

Although there's apparently some things she still "hates" about herself, Jesy has successfully turned a corner and admits that she's "just trying to learn to deal with them and accept them".



