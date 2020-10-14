Little Mix The Search: BBC talent show halted by positive Covid tests

Around two million viewers have been tuning in to each episode of Little Mix The Search

Filming on Little Mix's BBC One talent show has been halted after a "small number of people" involved in the series tested positive for Covid-19.

Saturday's broadcast of Little Mix The Search has been postponed as a result.

Its producers said they hoped to be back on air by the following Saturday, 24 October.

They have not revealed who has tested positive or how many, but did confirm that none of the four members of the UK girl band had contracted the virus.

'Safety is paramount'

Those who have tested positive "are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines," a statement said.

"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday's programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

The news comes a day after the Britain's Got Talent Christmas special postponed its filming because at least three crew members tested positive.

Another BBC TV talent show, Strictly Come Dancing, filmed its launch show on Monday, and will hope to avoid similar problems in the weeks ahead.

One contestant, YouTube star and singer HRVY, tested positive 10 days before the launch show, but was later given the all-clear.

Around two million viewers have been tuning in to each episode of Little Mix The Search, which follows the chart-topping pop group as they look to create their own arena-filling pop group.

The task for Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall is to assemble six bands from thousands of wannabes, and eventually choose one group to support them on tour.

This Saturday's episode, which was due to be filmed on Friday, was due to be the first time the bands had performed head-to-head.

The series has been praised by reviewers for taking "a kinder approach" to the age-old talent show model.

Speaking to BBC News in September, Little Mix said they insisted on aftercare for contestants, having seen first hand how the music industry treats young hopefuls.

"We didn't have that, really, on the show that we came from," said Pinnock, referring to the band's experiences on The X Factor.

"We want to make sure that they're looked after properly and support them," added Thirlwall.

