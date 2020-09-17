Little Mix reveal 'Confetti' tour start date - here's how you can get early access to tickets

From Digital Spy

Little Mix have announced when the tour for their new album 'Confetti' will be begin.

The band shared the news on The One Show today (September 17), where they also spoke about their upcoming BBC One reality show.

While speaking to presenters Alex Jones and Ronan Keating, the group confirmed that their 'Confetti' tour will start in Dublin on April 28 and then work through the UK before finishing in Manchester on May 29.



The group also revealed that they'll be partnering with Black Lives Matter and music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, with every £1 made from ticket sales being split between the two of them.



Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 at 9am, with pre-sales available from Wednesday, September 23. Fans in the UK can purchase their tickets from https://www.gigsandtours.com, while those in Ireland can get them from https://www.ticketmaster.ie.

The 'Confetti' album, which includes new single 'Holiday', will be released on November 6, with pre-sales available from tomorrow (September 18) at 9am.

If fans pre-order the album before 3pm on Tuesday, September 22, they'll receive an exclusive pre-sale code for the opportunity to get early access tickets to the tour.

Also during their appearance on The One Show today, the band spoke of their excitement for their new BBC One reality show The Search.

The show will see them search for talent to form an entirely new band, who will serve as their support act on the 'Confetti' tour.

Asked how each member of the group differs as a judge on the show, Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: "We're all very different. We all bring something unique to it, but I feel like I'm the big softy, I think you're [Perry Edwards] really good at critiquing about the voice and vocals, Jesy just knows what she wants, and Jade is just a good all-rounder."

The One Show airs on BBC One.



