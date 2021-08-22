Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Welcome Their Baby

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have welcomed their baby.

The couple shared the joyous news on each of their Instagram accounts in a beautifully simple way – with a photo of the baby and the caption: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

The baby, whose name and gender they chose not to reveal, is the couple’s first first. Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, a professional footballer who plays for Liverpool and the England national team, have been dating since 2017.

Edwards’ bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also about to start a family, with her partner Andre Gray, a fellow professional footballer. Pinnock gave fans an update on her pregnancy last week in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of her baby bump with the caption: “I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It’s nearly time.”

Little Mix, who are now a trio following the departure of Jesy Nelson in December, have this week announced that they will release a greatest hits album titled Between Us in November.

“We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can’t wait for you to hear…We can’t thank you enough for your support over the last ten years,” the group wrote on Instagram. “This album is for each and every one of you who’s listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows. We wouldn’t be here releasing this album if it wasn’t for you.”

The group – Edwards, Pinnock and Jade Thirwall – have now racked up 18 UK top ten hits since forming on The X Factor in 2011.

