How Little Mix made history at the Brits

Little Mix made history at this year's Brit Awards, after they were named the first girl band ever to win the Best British Group. YES GIRLS.

As well as glowing on the red carpet, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall scooped up the second award at the ceremony, taking to the stage to thank their ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson, their crew and their fans.

To paraphrase their speech, the girls said:

"We have been together for 10 years. It's been the best years of our lives. We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, and of course Jesy. We want to thank our management team, our amazing promo team who have been since us since day one. The amazing writers we've worked with on Confetti and all the amazing talented creators involved."

Photo credit: JMEnternational - Getty Images

They also addressed the adversity they've faced in the industry, before touching on the incredible girl bands who have come before them. "It's not easy being a female in the pop industry," they continued. "We've seen the sexism and lack of diversity. We're proud of how we've stuck together and surrounded ourselves with strong women. The fact that a girl band have never won this award speaks volumes. This award is for the Spice Girls, the Sugababes, All Saints..."

Photo credit: JMEnternational - Getty Images

We are SO proud of Little Mix, the little legends. This is the band's seventh Brit nomination, and their third win.

