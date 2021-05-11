Little Mix looked like actual goddesses on the Brits red carpet

It's been a busy week for Little Mix, what with both Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announcing their pregnancies. And now, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade have taken to the BRITs red carpet - and their looks are STUNNING.



The trio arrived on the red carpet after most of the other celebs had already walked, saving the best 'til last, naturally. In true Little Mix style, the girls' outfits were perfectly coordinated, with all three dressing in head-to-toe white gowns, and Leigh-Anne and Perrie cradling their gorgeous baby bumps.

Chatting on the red carpet about their outfits for the night, Leigh-Anne revealed that she's wearing Margiela, with Jade wearing Vivienne Westwood, and Perrie hilariously adding that she's "wearing white".

Leigh-Anne opted for a high-neck semi see-through dress, while Jade went strapless and Perrie chose a matching white two-piece with off-the-shoulder Bardot sleeves and a gorgeous floor-length white skirt.

Ultimate goddess vibes. See the three looks for yourself here:

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

Posing for more pics, the girls were practically glowing as they smiled together on the red carpet - and we love seeing how happy they all look.

Photo credit: JMEnternational - Getty Images

The girls were joined on the red carpet by a whole host of fabulously dress celebs, including Dua Lipa, Olly Alexander and Olivia Rodrigo. You can see all the best looks from the night here.

