Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to tackle racism in new BBC documentary

Following in the footsteps of bandmate Jesy Nelson, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is apparently teaming up with BBC Three to make a documentary about racism in the UK.

After the brilliant Odd One Out won the best documentary at the National Television Awards, it's hardly surprising BBC Three are keen to work with the talented Little Mix members again.

According to a new report from The Sun, Leigh-Anne will front a new programme highlighting the issues of colourism and prejudice within the UK as a whole, and how racism is still an ongoing problem today.

"Leigh-Anne has been vocal about racism in society and BBC Three wanted to get her on board to see if she would speak with them about it," the insider commented. "The documentary will be opening the eyes of those who may not have been aware of issues like colourism, the prejudicial treatment of people of the same race based on the colour of their skin.

"This show isn’t about Leigh-Anne’s personal experience. It’s more a deep dive into the issues and will see her exploring the effect and impact they have on society as a whole."

This comes as Leigh-Anne previously opened up about her experiences with racism to Rollacoaster magazine.

"Sadly we live in society that is in-built with racism and I just hope that by speaking up on my personal experience, I can help raise some awareness on this f****d-up situation," she said last March. "I’ve always been proud of who I am but maybe for a while I forgot how special and powerful that is."

YES Leigh-Anne. While the Little Mixer hasn't spoken out about the documentary yet, we're excited for when it might happen.

