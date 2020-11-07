Little Mix's Jesy Nelson To Miss Final Of The Search Due To Illness

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is to miss the final of the group’s talent show The Search due to illness.

She will also be absent when Little Mix host this year’s MTV EMAs on Sunday night, where the band are also set to perform.

On Saturday morning, the chart-topping group’s publicist Simon Jones shared a statement on behalf of the band, which read: “Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search.

“She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMAs.”

Little Mix later tweeted: ”We’re so sad Jesy won’t be able to join us tonight, but we have such an amazing show in store for you all.”

Auditions for Little Mix The Search were filmed at the beginning of this year, but didn’t end up airing until late September, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first studio show was then delayed after a “small number of people” on the production team tested positive for Covid-19.

It returned the following week, but with band member Jade Thirlwall offering her critiques from home. In Jade’s absence, the group also performed new single Sweet Melody as a three-piece.

Last week’s semi-final was then postponed until Friday night, due to Boris Johnson’s announcement that England would be going back into lockdown.

Little Mix released their fifth album Confetti on Friday, which features the previous singles Break Up Song, Holiday and Sweet Melody.

They’re also set to hit the road in 2021 in support of the album, with the winners of Little Mix The Search bagging a slot opening for them on their UK tour.

Just four groups remain in the running, with Nostalia, Since September, YChange and Melladaze still in the running.

