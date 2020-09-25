Little Mix 'didn't get support' after winning The X Factor

From Digital Spy

Little Mix have spoken about why aftercare for their contestants on The Search is so important to them.

The girl group were put together on The X Factor in 2011 and hinted they didn't have a lot of support after they won the show.



Speaking to Digital Spy and others at a virtual press conference, the girls talked about the difference between being judged and doing the judging.

View photos Photo credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage - Getty Images More

Leigh-Anne explained: "Being judged is definitely more stressful, but it’s more about having their lives in your hands.

"That’s a massive responsibility and you can’t really prepare yourself for that, it’s intense... Judging and saying no and having their dreams in your hands, snatching away their dreams at the last second."

She added: "I feel like we really do give amazing advice and constructive criticism, and I feel they have such a good experience on the show that even if they don’t do through, it’s something they can take away with them.



View photos Photo credit: Little Mix - Instagram More

Related: Little Mix recreate iconic EastEnders moment in hilarious video

"We didn’t have that really on the show that we came from... It was so important for us that we had that in place.

"We’ve all had 'no's in our lifetime and it really does affect you.

"What we want is to encourage them to come back and try again, it's not over because you get one 'no'. It’s really important we put that in place, definitely."



View photos Photo credit: Ian Gavan / Getty Images for Formula 1 More