Little Mix confirm plans for "break" as group

Little Mix have announced they are going on an indefinite hiatus following their upcoming tour.

The English band have taken to social media to share the unexpected news with their fans as current members – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have released a joint statement explaining their reasons for the break.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the band said on Twitter.

Focusing on solo projects is among the reasons for hitting the pause button on the band, they said.

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

"We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

Recently, Leigh-Anne has made her acting debut in holiday romcom Boxing Day, alongside How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King and Aml Ameen.

Now a trio, following the departure of former member Jesy Nelson last year, Little Mix reassured fans that this is not goodbye.

"We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more," they shared with hopeful fans.

"We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever."

