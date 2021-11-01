Little Mix break silence on Jesy Nelson Blackfishing controversy

Photo credit: BBC

Little Mix have opened up on the Jesy Nelson Blackfishing controversy that has been making headlines for the last few weeks in an interview with The Telegraph to promote their new album 'Between Us'.

Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, the remaining members of the X-Factor band, explained that they had actually approached Nelson about Blackfishing in a "friendly, educational manner" when she was in the band.

Pinnock said, "Capitalising on aspects of Blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the Black experience is problematic and harmful to people of colour."

"We think it's absolutely not ok to use harmful stereotypes. There's so much to say on that subject that it's hard to sum up in a sound bite," Pinnock continued.

Thirwall said that the band "don't really want to dwell" on the situation as they are more focused on celebrating their current achievements.

"We don't want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the Blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner," Thirwall said.

It is suggested that this conversation with Nelson happened before she chose to leave the band in December last year.

Thirwall and Pinnock both identify as people of colour, while Edwards and Nelson are white. Nelson came under fire for mimicking the aesthetics of Black culture in her new music video Boyz.

In an interview with Vulture, the singer responded to the claims of Blackfishing by saying: "I'm very aware that I'm a white British woman, I've never said that I wasn't. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on."

She added that she never meant to "offend anyone".

Nelson embarked on her solo career with her debut Boyz, after choosing to leave Little Mix, saying that "the band has really taken a toll on [her] mental health."

Little Mix's new album 'Between Us' will be out November 12.

