‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere: Halle Bailey Makes a Splash and Jacob Tremblay Is All Grown Up (Photos)
Under the sea! Under the sea! Well, at least temporarily!
On Monday, Hollywood was transformed into an underwater seascape for the world premiere of the live-action Disney film, “The Little Mermaid.”
Stars Halle Bailey (Ariel), Jonah Hauer-King (Eric), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), and more took to the blue carpet. They were joined by several Disney Legends: Composer Alan Menken; Jodi Benson (voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated film); and Anika Noni Rose (voice of Princess Tiana in “The Princess and The Frog”).
This live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” is directed by Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) and opens May 26 in theaters, with an expected run later on Disney+.
Click through to see all the red carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theatre.