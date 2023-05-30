Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey goes unnoticed at movie screening

Disney

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has revealed she went to a screening of the new live-action movie without being recognised by fans.

Halle recently shared a TikTok video of her going incognito at a movie theatre during the Disney film's opening weekend. The actress donned a mask and sunglasses as part of her disguise, and as she passed by fans in the background, no one noticed it was her.

"Can’t believe the little mermaid is the #1 movie in the world you guys!! went to the theatre to go see it last night," Halle wrote in the caption, adding a number of heart and smiley face emojis.

Fans were quick to react to Halle's sneaky act in the video's comments section.

"Imagine sitting next to THE little mermaid while watching the little mermaid," wrote one follower. Another added: "Imagine taking a selfie of the little mermaid and THE little mermaid passes right by you!!!"

As of this writing, The Little Mermaid is the number-one film at the global box office. According to Deadline, the movie took in $95.4 million during the three-day opening weekend in the States and an additional $68.3 million at the international box office, totalling $163.8 million for its global debut.

The film is performing well critically, too. Reviews are predominantly positive, and the film bosts a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. There's also already demand for a Little Mermaid 2.

Digital Spy's Iona Rowan awarded the live-action retelling 4 stars, writing: "The Little Mermaid retains the heart and spirit of the animated classic, while adding new elements that offer a fresh perspective on familiar events.

"Thanks in large part to Bailey's outstanding performance, this adaptation has the potential to captivate a new generation of Disney fans."

The Little Mermaid live-action movie opens on May 26 in the UK and the US. The animated movie is streaming on Disney+.

