'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey gives birth to first child, a son

Halle Bailey has given birth to her first child, a son she named Halo. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has given birth to her first child, a son.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you," Bailey, 23, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

The post included a photo of the singer-actress' manicured fingers and a man's hand holding the newborn's arm to show off a tiny gold bracelet that reads "Halo."

Rapper DDG, Bailey's boyfriend, shared the same photo.

Youtuber and rapper DDG performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas in 2021. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

"My biggest blessing by far son son.. never been so in love baby halo," DDG captioned the image.

Nicki Minaj was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the family.

"Welcome to earth, Halo. We've been expecting you. congrats, mama!" Minaj commented on Bailey's post.

"Welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama," said Rachel Zegler.

"Congrats beauty! Welcome to motherhood," said Tia Mowry.

The couple did not publicly announce Bailey's pregnancy before Halo's birth.