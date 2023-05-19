'The Little Mermaid' Soundtrack Is Here! Listen to New Songs Featuring Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and More

New songs "For the First Time," "Wild Uncharted Waters" and "The Scuttlebutt" are now available to stream ahead of the film's release

Disney Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid (2023)

The new and updated The Little Mermaid songs have arrived.

On Friday, Disney debuted the soundtrack for its live-action re-imagining of the 1989 animated film before it hits theaters next week. Featured on the album are the new songs, with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, including a Hamilton-style rap led by Awkwafina called "The Scuttlebutt."

Halle Bailey's Ariel also gets a new tune, "For the First Time," and Prince Eric actor Jonah Hauer-King belts the song "Wild Uncharted Waters."

Bailey, 23, told Entertainment Weekly last month, "I couldn't believe that [Ariel] only sang 'Part of Your World' in the original, as well as the reprise. But it's cool 'cause she's singing more throughout this version. I think audiences can expect the new music from this film to be very upbeat, very fun, very lighthearted, as well as very emotional."

Some of the classic songs also got subtle lyric changes to reflect modern times. Composer Alan Menken — who wrote the music for the original Little Mermaid film — previously revealed he updated lyrics to "Kiss the Girl" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls" in the live-action film.

Related:Halle Bailey Broke Down Filming 'Part of Your World' During Pandemic: 'I Was Very Emotional' (Exclusive)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Director Rob Marshall told Deadline this week why they added an extra song for Ariel in the new version.

"Ariel had one song, and we had to hear more from her, even though she loses her voice to become a human," he said. "We came up with this idea: what is she feeling when she first comes on land? And so John DeLuca and myself and David Magee came up with this idea for a song called 'For the First Time,' which allowed for a full montage of her experiences on land. We found a song for Scuttlebutt, written for Awkwafina, who's really funny and also a wonderful rap artist too."

Story continues

Disney Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid (2023)

About Prince Eric's song, Marshall said, "We found out [Hauer-King] could sing. He was new to that, but approached it not from a technical standpoint of here are my big notes I'll hit, but from the character. He worked and worked to find his way through that, and they wrote a beautiful song, 'Wild Unchartered Waters,' which is his 'Part of Your World.' "

The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.