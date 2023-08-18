‘The Little Mermaid’ Producers Sued Over Special Effects Artist’s On-Set Injury

Disney is being sued for £150,000 ($190,000) over an injury that took place on the set of “The Little Mermaid.”

Special effects artist Christine Overs, who specializes in making beach and snow sets, says she was sculpting a lagoon scene for the film at Pinewood Studios in October 2020 when she fell from a polystyrene step onto a concrete floor and broke her wrist, according to The Times of London. She said that the fall occurred because the production company had failed “provide any adequate access to the set.”

Overs told the Central London county court that following the accident, which required surgery and the insertion of steel pins into her arm, she struggles even to do up buttons and zips. Given her work requires fine finger movements, the incident had ruined the final years of her career and left her with a “substantial level of disability,” the court heard. She also reportedly still suffers from pain, disturbed sleep and swelling.

The artist, who is 74, has worked on films including “Dune,” “Alien,” “Superman IV” and “Golden Eye.” She was formerly a member of Jim Henson’s creature workshop.

According to The Times, Sandcastle Pictures, the Disney-owned production company responsible for the shoot, have admitted liability for the fall but are disputing the figure Overs is seeking. A legal trial to determine the amount is set to take place at a later date.

Disney did not respond to queries from Variety by press time.

“The Little Mermaid,” which starred Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, was released in May of this year.

