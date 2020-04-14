'Little Mermaid' and 'Lion King' animator Ann Sullivan dies at 91 of coronavirus

The Little Mermaid (Credit: Disney)

Ann Sullivan, veteran animator for Disney who worked on a host of the studio's biggest movies, has died at the age of 91.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sullivan worked on classic movies including The Little Mermaid in 1989 and the original Lion King in 1994.

She is the third resident of the Woodland Hills retirement home in Los Angeles, run by the Motion Picture and Television Fund, to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

Born in Fargo, North Dakota, Sullivan began working at Disney in the 1950s, in the studio's animation paint lab, before leaving to have a family.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

She then returned to the industry in 1973, first working for Hanna Barbera, and then once again at Disney.

Once back at the Mouse House, she worked on Oliver & Company, The Little Mermaid, The Prince and the Pauper, The Pagemaster, The Lion King, Pocahontas, Hercules, Tarzan, Fantasia 2000, The Emperor's New Groove. Lilo & Stitch and Treasure Planet.

She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

80-year-old actor Allen Garfield, another resident at the home, died last week.

Several other residents, and some members of its staff, are currently being treated for the virus after also testing positive.