‘The Little Mermaid’ First Reactions: Fans Mostly Want to Be Part of Live-Action Remake’s World

On Monday, Disney held the gala premiere in Los Angeles for its live-action remake of the animated classic “The Little Mermaid.” So you know what that means: The first online reactions are in.

So how did the audience feel about the film, which stars Halle Bailey in the title role alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy? Did they consider it under the sea? Or do they want to be a part of its world?

Well, for the most part, people who saw it, loved it. Obviously, huge grain of salt here as always, since premiere events are designed to make attendees feel as positive as possible. That aside, the film is being praised as “close to being the best live action Disney movie,” “an absolute joy to watch,” and similarly enthused sentiments. And pretty much everyone had massive praise for Bailey.

But there did seem to be bubbles of discontent, uh, swimming around. For instance, film critic Courtney Howard called it “Charming, but incredibly spotty,” though she says the cast “put their heart & souls” into it.

Meanwhile Gillian Blum of The Direct says it’s “the best Disney live-action adaptation to date,” adding that “Halle Bailey IS Ariel.”

Writer Jamie Jirak calls the film “a pleasant surprise,” and celebrates Bailey’s singing as “unreal.”

But Kirsten Acuna of Insider, who praises the cast, says “The Little Mermaid” is “a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that’s isn’t as good as the animated masterpiece.”

Naturally, the rest of us will get to see for ourselves soon enough. Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” hits theaters May 26.

Read on for more reactions

#TheLittleMermaid: Charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid was a pleasant surprise! Halle Bailey's voice is unreal. I can never confidently do "Part of Your World" at karaoke again. Standouts: Daveed Diggs (no easy feat when you're voicing a "realistic" crab) and Melissa McCarthy (a safe choice but she nailed it). — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is filled with a few great performances from Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, but it's a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that's isn't as good as the animated masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/YY4ielYXiR — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie, however it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance. This is a little mermaid retelling like you’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL — Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023

Halle Bailey is completely charming as Ariel in Disney’s live-action #TheLittleMermaid! Hearing her sing will give you chills. pic.twitter.com/sU2QFpj7fn — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid just became my fave Disney live-action remake! An absolute joy to watch. Halle Bailey is a total powerhouse in this, and will make you weep with “A Part Of Your World”. Melissa McCarthy is fantastic as Ursula. Some (new) songs were a bit forgettable… — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) May 9, 2023

The Little Mermaid was a an absolute magical experience! Halle Bailey gives an incredible performance & Melissa McCarthy will terrify in the best possible way. The music will bring all the nostalgia & make you fall in love with the princess all over again. #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/iNAISgQbMH — Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a TRIUMPH. All the heart of the story we love, but with more depth and sincerity. The best of the live-action craze. Halle Bailey portrays Ariel with warmth and realism, and Melissa McCarthy is devilishly perfect as Ursula. A new Disney classic is born. — Amber Oelkers (@Ambear819) May 9, 2023

“The Little Mermaid” is directed by Rob Marshall and features songs from original composer Alan Menken, along with the original songs by Menken and late songwriter Howard Ashman, plus new songs by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.