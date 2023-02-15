The Little Mermaid: Everything We Know About Disney’s Live-Action Remake Starring Halle Bailey

Disney is all about the live-action remake these days—not that we’re complaining. Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, Aladdin, and The Lion King are just a few Disney classics that have gotten updates. So what’s left for the company to reimagine? The Little Mermaid, of course. Back in 2016, Deadline reported that a live-action version of the 1989 gem was on the way, but the only detail we knew was that Lin-Manuel Miranda was working on some of the music. But now we know so much more. Read on, below:

The film was directed by Rob Marshall. He worked with Miranda on Mary Poppins Returns; his other musical adaptation credits include Chicago, Nine, and Into the Woods.

Halle Bailey plays Ariel. You probably know her best as one of the two members in the R&B group Chloe x Halle. Marshall said in a statement about Bailey's casting, “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Halle Bailey

Initially, haters on Twitter started using the hashtag #NotMyAriel to express their discontent about a Black woman playing Ariel. But several people came to Bailey’s defense, including Jodi Benson, the actress who voiced Ariel in the original Little Mermaid film.

“The most important thing is to tell the story. And we have, as a family, we have raised our children, and for ourselves, that we don’t see anything that’s different on the outside,” she said at the Supercon convention in Florida, according to comicbook.com.

“I think that the spirit of a character is what really matters. What you bring to the table in a character as far as their heart, and their spirit, is what really counts,” she continued. “And the outside package—’cause, let’s face it, I’m really, really old—and so when I’m singing ‘Part of Your World,’ if you were to judge me on the way that I look on the outside, it might change the way that you interpret the song. But if you close your eyes, you can still hear the spirit of Ariel.”

Benson added, “And that’s what we want to do, we want to make a connection to the audience. So I know for Disney that they have the heart of storytelling, that’s really what they’re trying to do. They want to communicate with all of us in the audience so that we can fall in love with the film again."

At an event honoring her inclusion in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2019 list, Bailey spoke out about the #NotMyAriel hashtag. “I feel like I’m dreaming,” she told a reporter. ”And I’m just grateful. I don’t pay attention to the negativity; I just feel like this role is something bigger than me. And it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is behind the music. The award-winning Hamilton creator is a massive Little Mermaid fan—so much so that he named his son Sebastian, after the beloved crab in the original film. So it makes perfect sense that Disney tapped him to churn out some music for the film. He’s also reportedly an executive producer on the project, which might be why he’s had a hard time describing his exact role.

“I literally don’t have a title for what my job on The Little Mermaid is yet,” he previously told Vulture. “Right now it’s the guy who wears the ‘Don’t mess it up’ hat. If I could sign a contract with that job title on it, that would be great!”

Melissa McCarthy plays Ursula. At the end of June 2020, Variety reported that Melissa McCarthy was in talks to take on Ursula, and the casting was later confirmed. This was disappointing to some, not because they disliked McCarthy, but because pop star Lizzo had launched a small campaign for the role, and her fans were excited about that possibility. She even dressed up as her once and played one of the songs from the film on her flute.

Noma Dumezweni will play “a brand-new role.” Per Deadline, the Undoing star joined the cast in “a brand-new role that wasn’t in the animated movie,” a woman named Carlotta. Dumezweni has been part of beloved children's properties before; she was the original adult Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child onstage and had a role in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns. The announcement immediately got fans excited and speculating about how she might fit into the classic story:

While some are convinced Dumezweni would play Ariel's mother, set photos from land point to a character close to Prince Eric.

Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in the mix. Variety reported in June 2019 that Tremblay had signed on to voice Flounder, Ariel’s best friend, and Awkwafina will take on Scuttle the seagull.

Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric. On November 12, 2020, Deadline reported that the production had cast Hauer-King.

Jonah Hauer-King

The first trailer is here! On September 9, Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid, which features a snippet of “Part of Your World.”

Yeah, Twitter is already obsessed.

The second trailer features even more characters. I spy Flounder, Prince Eric, a bunch of Ariel's mer-sisters, and yep, that's Ursula cackling at the end! The second teaser, released February 15, has basically the same vocals as the first, but shows us more of the underwater world, and now I totally wanna go play mermaids in the pool.

It hits theaters on May 26, 2023. Mark your whosits and whatsits!

