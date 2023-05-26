‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast Guide: Who Plays Whom in Disney Live-Action Remake? (Photos)

Disney’s live adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” swims into theaters this weekend.

It stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, a spirited and adventurous mermaid who has only know life under the sea. Her friends include Flounder, a shy tropical fish and Scuttle, a diving bird who provides lots of laughs.

Melissa McCarthy plays the evil sea witch Ursula, while Javier Bardem plays the noble Triton.

As with many Disney tales, there’s a handsome prince, played by British actor Jonah Hauer-King.

Click through the photos to see all the stars of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”