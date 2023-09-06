The Little Mermaid is available on Disney+ from September 6, so get ready to dive into the sea to watch one of the best Disney live-action remakes.

As with other premieres on the streaming services, the movie is available to watch from 8am UK time (midnight PT in the US).

You can also buy a digital copy of the movie in the UK for £13.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers.

In the US, you can buy a digital copy of the movie for $19.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and other digital retailers.

The digital release of The Little Mermaid also comes with a sing-along version of the new movie, as well as exclusive bonus features including bloopers and breakdowns of the classic songs.

If you'd prefer to own a physical copy of the live-action remake, you can currently pre-order the movie on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. The physical copy will be available from December 31, 2023.

There is also a 4K Steelbook edition of The Little Mermaid to pre-order as well, which comes with a Blu-ray copy of the movie also.

The release strategy for The Little Mermaid mirrors that of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and other Marvel movies on Disney+: a digital release around a month before the streaming debut, when it used to be the other way around.

What matters is that The Little Mermaid is now available to watch on Disney+ after swimming to more than $500 million worldwide at the box office earlier this year.

And remember you can also watch the original animated version of The Little Mermaid on Disney+.

The Little Mermaid is now available to watch on Disney+, and to buy from Prime Video, iTunes and Microsoft Store.

