Little Max fans concerned as Jesy Nelson steps down from The Search final

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has sparked concern among fans after pulling out of their reality shiw’s final episode.

It has also been revealed that Nelson, 29, will not be performing at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday (8 November).

A representative for Little Mix said: “Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search.”

"She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow's MTV EMAs."

The Search, which is broadcast on the BBC, follows six new bands as they compete to join Little Mix on their next tour.

The news comes soon after Nelson was said to have looked "over it" in a promotional video for the band’s new record, Confetti.

According to fans, the singer looked far less enthusiastic than her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

The clip proved so controversial on social media that it was deleted from music platform Anghami's official Twitter page.

Nelson was last seen on Friday night's edition of The Search (6 November), which was delayed from last Saturday (31 October).

The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor called Little Mix’s new album "a glamorous statement of independence

Read more

Now Hear This: Music from Little Mix, Jelani Blackman and Tia Carys

Oscar Pistorius emerges as a complex and difficult figure in new doc

The 10 best Strictly Movie Week dances, ranked