Little League World Series live: Updates, highlights from Day 2 of the tournament

The 2024 Little League World Series is back in action today from South Williamsport, Pa., as eight teams head to the field for the first time in the double-elimination tournament.

Ten international teams and 10 U.S. squads meet in the tournament this year. The 10 international teams include the Caribbean, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Japan, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Europe-Africa regional champions. The 10 domestic teams include the New England, West, Southeast, Midwest, Metro, Mountain, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regional champs. U.S. teams have won the last six Little League World Series titles.

The Japan, Puerto Rico, Metro, Mountain, Cuba, Europe-Africa, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic region teams are all heading to the field for the first time today. They'll hope to follow up an exciting opening day of the tournament that featured two no-hitters. Follow along for all of the action from Thursday's games:

2024 Little League World Series: Time, TV, streaming and how to watch

The 2024 Little League World Series will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Games start at 1 p.m. ET with eight hours of coverage. Each game can also be streamed on ESPN+ or fuboTV.

Stream the LLWS with a fuboTV subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Little League World Series live: Updates for Thursday's games