Little League World Series 2023 games, dates, schedule, bracket

For 12-year-old baseball players around the world, the Little League World Series is a life-changing sports experience.
That journey for 10 U.S. regional champions and 10 international regional winners will begin in mid-August in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
The Little League World Series starts with the Grand Slam Parade on August 14, 2023 and that’s followed by the opening ceremonies on Aug. 16 and then it will be 38 games over a 12-day period to determine this year’s champion.
The tournament wraps up on Aug. 27 with Little League World Series championship game and all games will air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
When does the Little League World Series Start?
The 2023 tournament starts on August 16 at 1 p.m. ET with the Europe-Africa Region champion facing the Panama Region champion. That game will be shown on ESPN. The first U.S. bracket game in the LLWS will be game two featuring the Mountain Region winner against the Metro Region champion at 3 p.m. ET. That game will also be on ESPN.
What are the Little League World Series Dates?
The tournament will run from August 16-27 from Williamsport, PA with scheduled games every day during that time period except August 25, which is a scheduled off-day for all teams remaining.
Who’s playing in the MLB Little League Classic this year?
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals are scheduled to play on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Bowman Field. According to Little League, the game will serve as a home contest for the Nationals and will air nationally that evening exclusively on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball”. The special event will also will be available on ESPN Radio, the ESPN App, and ESPN Deportes.
What is the 2023 Little League World Series Bracket?
All game times are ET
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Game 1: Europe-Africa Region (Czech Republic) vs. Panama Region (Veraguas), 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Mountain Region (Nevada or Utah or Montana) vs. Metro Region (New York or Rhode Island/New Jersey winner), 3 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Japan Region (Musashi Fuchu) vs. Cuba Region (Bayamo), 5 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Southwest Region (Texas East) vs. Mid-Atlantic Region (Pennsylvania or Washington D.C./Delaware winner), 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 17
Game 5: Caribbean Region (Curacao) vs. Australia Region (Hills), 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: Northwest Region (Washington or Idaho/Alaska winner) vs. New England Region (Maine or New Hampshire/Massachusetts winner), 3 p.m., ESPN
Game 7: Canada Region (British Columbia/Ontario/Quebec/Alberta) vs. Asia-Pacific Region (Chinese Taipei), 5 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: West Region (Southern California or Northern California/Hawaii winner) vs. Great Lakes Region (Illinois or Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 18
Game 9: Winner of Game 1 vs. Latin America Region (Venezuela A), 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 10: Winner of Game 2 vs. Southeast Region (Tennessee), 3 p.m., ESPN
Game 11: Winner of Game 3 vs. Mexico Region (Municipal De Tijuana), 5 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: Winner of Game 4 vs. Midwest Region (Iowa or South Dakota/North Dakota winner), 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 19
Game 13: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 5, 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 14: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 6, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 15: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 7, 4 p.m., ESPN
Game 16: Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Aug. 20
Game 17: Loser of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 13, 9 a.m., ESPN
Game 18: Loser of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 14, 11 a.m., ESPN
Game 19: Loser of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 15, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 20: Loser of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 16, 2 p.m., ABC
Monday, Aug. 21
Game 21: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 22: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3 p.m., ESPN
Game 23: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 7, 5 p.m., ESPN
Game 24: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7 p.m., ESPN 2
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Game 25: Loser of Game 21 vs. Winner of Game 19, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 26: Loser of Game 22 vs. Winner of Game 20, 3 p.m., ESPN
Game 27: Loser of Game 23 vs. Winner of Game 17, 5 p.m., ESPN
Game 28: Loser of Game 24 vs. Winner of Game 18, 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Game 29: Winner of Game 21 vs. Winner of Game 23, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 30: Winner of Game 22 vs. Winner of Game 24, 3 p.m., ESPN
Game 31: Winner of Game 27 vs. Winner of Game 25, 5 p.m., ESPN
Game 32: Winner of Game 28 vs. Winner of Game 26, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 24
Game 33: Loser of Game 29 vs. Winner of Game 31, 3 p.m., ESPN
Game 34: Loser of Game 30 vs. Winner of Game 32, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 26
International Championship
Game 35: Winner of Game 29 vs. Winner of Game 33, 12:30 p.m., ABC
U.S. Championship
Game 36: Winner of Game 30 vs. Winner of Game 34, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Sunday, Aug. 27
Consolation Third Place Game
Game 37: Loser of Game 36 vs. Loser of Game 35, 11 a.m., ESPN
2023 Little League World Series Championship
Game 38: Winner of Game 36 vs. Winner of Game 35, 3 p.m., ABC
List of Little League World Series Champions since 2000
2022 - Honolulu (Hawaii)
2021 - Taylor North (Michigan)
2020 - *No event due to COVID-19*
2019 - Eastbank (Louisiana)
2018 - Honolulu (Hawaii)
2017 - Tokyo Kitasuna (Japan)
2016 - Maine-Endwell (New York)
2015 - Tokyo-Kitasuna (Japan)
2014 - Seoul (South Korea)
2013 - Musashi-Fuchu (Japan)
2012 - Tokyo-Kitasuna (Japan)
2011 - Huntington Beach (California)
2010 - Edogawa Minami (Japan)
2009 - Park View (California)
2008 - Waipio (Hawaii)
2007 - Warner Robins (Georgia)
2006 - Northern (Georgia)
2005 - West Oahu (Hawaii)
2004 - Pabao (Curaçao)
2003 - Musashi-Fuchu (Japan)
2002 - Valley Sports (Kentucky)
2001 - The Kitasuna (Japan)
