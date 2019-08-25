Who won the Little League World Series in 2019? Louisiana at the LLWS

If there's a state that knows a thing or two about parades, it's Louisiana.

The squad from River Ridge, Louisiana is in need of a parade following its 8-0 win over Curaçao to claim the 2019 Little Leage World Series championship. It's the first title ever for the state of Louisiana and is the first time a team went on to win the championship after losing its opening game.

Egan Prather pitched a gem for the U.S. representative, throwing a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits.

Prather had some help at the dish, led by Reece Roussel and Marshall Louquee. Roussel added two hits — both doubles — to his record total in a LLWS (17). Roussel and Louque finished the tournament with seven doubles a piece, which is also a LLWS record.

Louisiana defeated Hawaii 9-5 on Saturday to advance to Sunday's championship after previously losing to Hawaii to begin the tournament. All 13 players on Louisiana's roster finished the LLWS with at least one hit. This is the second year in a row that a team from the U.S. won the championship.

Sporting News tracked live updates of the LLWS Championship between Louisiana and Curaçao. Follow along below.

Little League World Series live score, updates, highlights from Louisiana vs. Curaçao

(All times Eastern.)

5:13 p.m.: Curaçao lines out, and Louisiana is the 2019 Little League World Series champion.

5:09 p.m.: Louisiana is one out away from the title.

5:07 p.m.: Prather strikes out Profar to lead off.

5:02 p.m.: Louisiana pops out to right field for the third out.

5:00 p.m.: Another double scores another run for Lousiana. Louisiana leads 8-0.

4:59 p.m.: Louisiana grounds into a fielder's choice, but Roussel crosses the plate to add a run.

4:59 p.m.: Curaçao walks the bases loaded with one out.

4:56 p.m.: Because why not? Roussel records his 17th hit of the LLWS with his second double of the day. It's his seventh double, which is also tied for the record with his teammate Marshall Louque.

End 5th: Louisiana 6, Curaçao 0

4:51 p.m.: Prather uses a big curveball for his fifth strikeout of the game. Curaçao is unable to record a hit this inning. Heading to the final frame.

4:43 p.m.: A strikeout ends the offensive surge for Louisiana.

4:41 p.m.: Two are aboard with two outs as Prather is walked.

4:38 p.m.: Two consecutive passed balls leads to another run. Louisiana is now up by six.

4:36 p.m.: Another double for Louisiana plates a third run this inning. Louisiana leads 5-0.

4:35 p.m.: Louisiana has a runner on second thanks to a single, followed by a stolen base.

4:34 p.m.: An impressive double play for Curaçao thanks to a great snag by the pitcher.

4:33 p.m.: Louque has his third hit of the day, and it scores Roussel. He's driven in a run in his last five at-bats. Louisiana leads 4-0.

4:31 p.m.: Roussel adds a 16th hit to his record. The double scores a run. 3-0, Louisiana.

4:27 p.m.: Louisiana's leadoff man is hit by a pitch. Curaçao is changing pitchers.

End 4th: Louisiana 2, Curaçao 0

4:24 p.m.: Curaçao goes down in similar fashion as Prather records a strikeout for the final out. He's at 53 pitches through four.

4:19 p.m.: A fantastic leaping catch in left field ends an otherwise quiet half-inning for Louisiana. Three up, three down.

End 3rd: Louisiana 2, Curaçao 0

4:08 p.m.: Louisiana survives any damage after two quick outs. Curaçao strands two.

4:07 p.m.: A walk loads the bases.

4:05 p.m.: Profar doubles. Runners on second and third with one out.

4:03 p.m.: Some action for Curaçao as a line drive down the third-base line is good for a single.

4:02 p.m.: Curaçao's leadoff man grounds out.

3:56 p.m.: Louque hits one off the wall for a double that scores Roussel, but Louque is tagged out running to third. Louisiana leads 2-0.

3:55 p.m.: Roussel takes a pitch to the head. He is fine, however, and advances to first.

3:54 p.m.: Roussel leads off.

End 2nd: Louisiana 1, Curaçao 0

3:49 p.m.: Curaçao is unable to make anything happen as Egan Prather strikes out two.. It's a quick three up, three down.

3:42 p.m.: Ryder Planchard gets caught in a run-down between third and home, and is eventually tagged for the third out.

3:40 p.m.: An error leads to another leadoff baserunner for Louisiana.

End 1st: Louisiana 1, Curaçao 0

3:36 p.m.: A groundout ends the inning.

3:30 p.m.: Curaçao's leadoff hitter, Jurdrick Profar, grounds out.

3:25 p.m.: Louisiana gets one, but strands a pair as Curaçao now gets a shot at the plate.

3:22 p.m.: The offensive tear continues for Marshall Louque, as he doubles home a run. 1-0 Louisiana.

3:21 p.m.: A rare groundout for Reece Roussel, but the runner advances to third.

3:20 p.m.: Louisiana is the away team, and it begins the game with a leadoff single.

3:12 p.m.: Player introductions have concluded, and it's time to play baseball on what looks like a beautiful day in Williamsport.