Little League player on a journey to a 'long recovery' after fracturing his skull

A 12-year-old Little League player sustained a fractured skull after falling from a bunk bed in the League's dormitories in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania.

Easton Oliverson, a Santa Clara, Utah native, is conscious and starting to walk, the family said on an Instagram account set up in honor of his recovery journey.

Easton plays for the Snow Canyon team in the Little League, part of the team's first squad to advance to the World Series championship in its 75-year history.

According to his father, Jace Oliverson, Easton fell from his bunk bed last Sunday. Easton had an epidural hematoma, where his fractured skull injury was coupled with a punctured artery outside the brain which caused internal bleeding.

Since last Monday, doctors were able to stop the hematoma and stopped the bleeding, Oliverson said.

The Little League released a statement on Monday confirming the fall. It said Easton was transported to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital after the fall where he is currently still receiving treatment.

PHOTO: Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Aug 17, 2022. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The League also said it would be removing all bunk beds from its dormitories, out of an "abundance of caution." The bunk beds do not have guard rails, the statement said.

"Since 1992, Little League has used institutional-style bunk beds to offer the most space for the players to enjoy their time in the dorms," read the statement. "While these beds do not have guard rails, Little League is unaware of any serious injuries ever occurring during that period of time."

Easton's family posted a video on Friday of two nurses helping him walk down the hospital hallway.

"We are at a loss for words. There are none that seem fitting other than: God is Good," the caption read.

"We love our Easton so much. Thank you for loving, and supporting him with us. Keep the prayers coming- he's getting stronger everyday," it continued.

Easton has also been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, according to his family.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Easton can be seen saying his name, thanking people for their prayers, adding that he is starting to feel better.

With Easton in the hospital, the Snow Canyon Little League has decided to add his little brother, Brogan, 10, to the roster. According to the Oliversons, Brogan was selected as an alternate for the team prior to his brother's injury.

The team played its first game of the World Series championship on Friday.

Easton has seen remarkable support online since his admission to the hospital. Both the Brigham Young University football team and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts posted videos on Instagram wishing the young player well.

His uncle, Jeff Oliverson, told ABC News that his nephew "to his core" is "so kind, so compassionate, worries about others' feelings."

"To know he's getting the same love back has been a huge blessing to our family," Jeff Oliverson said. "He's a fighter. He's doing everything he can."

