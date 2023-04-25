Little League ball signed by 12-year-old Mike Trout sells for $15,600 at auction

Even Mike Trout's Little League balls can fetch a pretty penny at an auction. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

Here's a little advice for all you Little League parents out there: Get your kid to sign a baseball for you right now. If they wind up turning into a future MLB Hall of Famer, you could profit in a big way years down the road.

That's almost precisely what happened to Mike Trout's uncle. Trout's uncle, Kevin, decided to sell a Little League ball signed by Mike when he was 12. That ball sold for $15,600 at Robert Edward Auctions on Sunday.

Trout apparently signed the ball for his uncle after hitting a home run during a Little League game. Kevin then held on to that ball for two decades before deciding it was time to sell it. In addition to the ball, a picture of Trout in his Little League uniform was included in the lot. Robert Edward Auctions billed the picture as "one of the earliest photos of Trout in a baseball uniform."

Bidding for those items started at $2,500 and slowly increased over the next few weeks. Roughly 24 hours before the auction closed, 27 bids jumped the price from $4,300 to $15,600.

While the cost of Trout's Little League ball didn't break any records, it was a pretty impressive figure. Trout being a future MLB Hall of Famer probably has a lot to do with that. A Little League ball signed by an average player probably isn't fetching anywhere near $10,000.

With that said, Little League coaches should probably make their players sign some baseballs. You know, on the off chance one of them grows up to an MLB superstar. It's a low probability outcome, but few people are going to complain about finding $15,000 laying around in a dusty bin in their garage.