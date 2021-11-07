This little-known stimulus benefit helps pay for your internet and a new laptop

Months after its launch and with millions of Americans now enrolled, a pandemic aid program still has money available to provide struggling households with monthly discounts on internet service and one-time savings on new computers.

As part of a COVID stimulus package that Congress approved in December 2020, the benefits program is available to qualifying Americans until the funds are exhausted. So, if you haven’t already signed up, now’s the time to do it.

If you’re having trouble keeping on top of household expenses or paying down debt, the Emergency Broadband Benefit discount may be able to offer some relief — but beware of scammers trying to take advantage of households in need.

Millions sign up for the savings

Millions of U.S. households have enrolled in the government's emergency broadband benefit program since it kicked off on May 12.

The goal is to prevent families from losing access to an essential resource during the pandemic, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says.

"No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table," said the FCC's acting chair, Jessica Rosenworcel, in a news release when the program opened.

Working with broadband providers, the FCC offers:

Up to $50 a month off of broadband service and associated equipment rentals

A discount of up to $75 a month on broadband service if your home is on qualifying tribal lands

A one-time discount of up to $100 on a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a warning about scammers who were offering to “help” consumers sign up for a so-called government program offering free internet and devices in exchange for money and personal information.

The FTC warned that the Emergency Broadband Benefit is the only official program and there is no fee to apply.

How to qualify for the discounts

You're eligible for the internet and computer discounts as long as your household meets one of the following criteria:

Your income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty line for your family size or you receive assistance through programs including SNAP "food stamps" or Medicaid.

You were approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school breakfast or lunch program during the last or current school year.

You experienced a substantial loss of income due to being laid off or furloughed since Feb. 29, 2020, and your household income last year was at or below $99,000 for single tax filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

You meet the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband company's existing low-income or COVID programs.

Each household is entitled to just one monthly service and one device discount.

The benefits will be available until the $3.2 billion allocated for the program runs out or until six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID crisis — whichever comes first. The FCC has not revealed how much money is still left.

How to apply

You can sign up one of three ways:

Fill in the online form. You can apply online at GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

Mail in an application. If you’d rather send in your application, you can go to the website above and download the form and mail it, along with proof of your eligibility, to the emergency broadband support center in London, Kentucky.

Contact your broadband provider. You can check the FCC's website to see whether your internet provider is one of the participating companies. Or you can call your provider’s customer service line to confirm its participation and get help with filling out your application.

